To the End Zone: Meet the 2023 All-Gainesville Area Small School Football Offensive Team

Just because you are royalty doesn’t mean growing pains don’t exist.

CJ Ingram was born from Hawthorne royalty, the son of Cornelius Ingram: Hornet and UF legend.

With his father as coach, CJ took over the starting job behind center as a sophomore in 2022. CJ won a state title last season but primarily served as game manager. He relied on a phenomenal run game and defense and threw for just 13 TDs.

As Hawthorne prepared to mount its title defense, CJ knew he needed to take on a bigger load with a new RB, offensive line and many defensive pieces.

Hawthorne defeated Madison County, 22-13, to win the FHSAA Class 1R state championship on Dec.7, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

By mid-December in Tallahassee, any sort of growing pain proved long gone as the Hornets lifted the Class 1R state championship trophy again, this time primarily on the back of Ingram.

He threw for over 2,600 yards, rushed for another 333 and scored 44 total TDs. CJ helped maneuver an arduous schedule and extended the Hornets win streak to 25.

CJ Ingram is now the 2023 Gainesville Sun’s All-Gainesville Area Small School Football Offensive Player of the Year.

More spoils have already begun to arrive for the victor. Ingram was named the Class 1R Player of the Year by sportswriters across the state and received multiple offers, including from Florida to play QB.

Hawthorne Hornets quarterback CJ Ingram (7) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Newberry Panthers at Newberry High School in Newberry, FL on Friday, September 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

CJ, though, also excels in basketball, where he’s currently leading Hawthorne to a 13-4 record after a final four appearance last season. It remains unclear if CJ will pursue a future in football or basketball, a sport he has said he prefers.

Below is the full All-Gainesville Area Small School Football Offensive Team. The group of 13 comes from six schools in Class 1R. Don’t forget that the big schools (Classes 2S-4S) received their own team, which was released last Thursday.

Congrats to all the players!

The Gainesville Sun Small School Offensive Player of the Year is quarterback CJ Ingram, left and the Defensive Player of the Year is linebacker Andrew Zock, both of Hawthorne High School. Ingram won back to back state championships and was also named Class 1R Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers. Zock was named MaxPreps Small School All-American. Both are taking a bite out of their State Championship medals. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2024

All-Gainesville Area Small School Football Offensive Team

Alvon Isaac (Hawthorne WR): USF commit; 47 catches for 974 yards, ranked 45th in Florida and 1st in Class 1R; 17 receiving TDs and 21 total TDs, 45th in Florida and 4th in 1R; 197 return yards, 26th in 1R

Caleb Rollerson (Hawthorne WR): 40 catches for 805 yards, ranked 96th in Florida and 5th in Class 1R; 10 receiving TDs, 40th in 1R in total TDs

CJ Ingram (Hawthorne QB): 2,618 passing yards on 64 completion percentage, ranked 33rd in Florida and 2nd in Class 1R; 20.5 yards per throw and 201.4 yards per game; 38 TDs and 7 INTs; 333 rush yards on 62 carries, 61st in 1R; 6 rushing TDs; 44 total TDs; 2,951 total yards, 34th in Florida and 2nd in 1R

Hawthorne Hornets Alvon Isaac (2) runs with the ball during the first half between Williston High School and Hawthorne High School at Williston High School in Williston, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Dakota Fisher (Fort White RB): 143 carries for 1,235 yards, ranked 73rd in Florida and 9th in Class 1R; 19 rushing TDs and 23 total, ranked 23rd in Florida and 3rd in 1R; 664 return yards, 5th in Florida and 1st in 1R; 36.69 average kickoff return yards, 14th in Florida and 2nd in 1R; 26.71 average punt return yards, 4th in 1R; 138 total points, 32nd in Florida and 4th in 1R

Gavin Jenkins (Union County WR/CB): 27 catches for 490 yards, ranked 18th in Class 1R; 6 receiving TDs; 4 interceptions, 188th in Florida and 17th in 1R

Hayden Moore (Newberry WR): 44 catches for 940 yards, ranked 49th in Florida and 2nd in Class 1R; 12 receiving TDs, 22nd in 1R in total TDs

Jace McDonald (Williston RB): 64 carries for 663 yards, ranked 25th in Class 1R; 16 rushing TDs; 11 catches for 222 yards, 49th in 1R; 18 total TDs, 74th in Florida and 9th in 1R

Jamari Williams (Williston RB): 89 carries for 843 yards, ranked 18th in Class 1R; 12 rushing TDs, 24th in 1R in total TDs; 72 total points, 29th in 1R

Williston Red Devils Jace Mcdonald (4) runs with the ball during the first half between Williston High School and Hawthorne High School at Williston High School in Williston, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Jayden Jackson (Fort White QB): 1,623 passing yards on 58 completion percentage, ranked 148th in Florida and 6th in Class 1R; 22 passing TDs and 5 INTs; 65 carries on 294 rush yards, 67th in 1R; 28 total TDs; 1,917 total yards, 8th in 1R

Kaleb Woods (Newberry RB): 168 carries for 1,279 yards, ranked 64th in Florida and 8th in Class 1R; 16 rushing TDs; 11 catches for 271 yards, 41st in 1R; 20 total TDs, 56th in Florida and 5th in 1R; 120 total points, 64th in Florida and 7th in 1R; 221 kickoff yards, 15th in 1R

Keenon Johnson (Hawthorne RB): 212 carries for 1,594 yards, ranked 23rd in Florida and 3rd in 1R; 122.6 rush yards per game; 16 rushing TDs, 16th in 1R in total TDs; 96 total points, 18th in 1R; 1,627 total yards, 14th in 1R

Newberry Panthers Keil Mcgriff (7) breaks from the pocket in the first half. The Hawthorne Hornets hosted the Newberry Panthers at Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, FL on Friday, November 17, 2023 in the Class 1R-Region 4 Semifinals. Hawthorne lead 21-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Keil McGriff (Newberry QB): 2,386 passing yards on 58 completion percentage, ranked 43rd in Florida and 3rd in Class 1R; 20.9 yards per throw and 198.8 yards per game; 26 passing TDs and 9 INTs; 45 carries for 365 yards, 53rd in 1R; 2,751 total yards, 44th in Florida and 3rd in 1R; one interception

Osten Jones (Chiefland RB): 175 carries for 1,333 yards, ranked 57th in Florida and 6th in 1R; 14 rushing TDs; 14 catches for 293 yards, 36th in 1R; 4 receiving TDs; 350 total return yards, 8th in 1R; 116 total points, 66th in Florida and 9th in 1R; 18 total TDs, 71st in Florida and 8th in 1R; 1,626 total yards, 15th in 1R

Chiefland Indians Osten Jones (10) runs with the ball during the first half against Madison County High School at Chiefland High School in Chiefland, FL on Friday, October 27, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Coach of the Year: Cornelius Ingram, Hawthorne

With a target on their back all season, Ingram led the Hornets to back-to-back state titles, a first in Alachua County. Hawthorne completed a perfect 13-0 season and extended their win streak to 25. HHS navigated a grueling regular season schedule and defeated Newberry, Williston and Madison County in the Class 1R postseason, the other three top-ranked teams in the class.

Combined between the offensive and defensive teams, Hawthorne had six of 26 players named to the All-Area teams.

Hawthorne Hornets quarterback CJ Ingram (7) shakes hands with Hawthorne Hornets head coach Cornelius Ingram during the first half against the Newberry Panthers at Newberry High School in Newberry, FL on Friday, September 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

