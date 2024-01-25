To the End Zone: Meet the 2023 All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Team

Buchholz RB Quinton Cutler knew what pressure awaited him entering the 2023 season.

In 2022, the then-junior started in the backfield. However, he dealt with injuries and mostly played spectator to Creed Whittemore’s heroics. The dual-threat QB led the squad in rush yards and wowed fans on his way to Mr. Florida.

Whittemore, though, departed for Mississippi State and sophomore Trace Johnson got the job behind center.

The small senior suddenly became the big dog on offense.

Cutler rushed for 154 yards in the ‘Cats second game of the season, but he soon became bogged down by injuries. Some wondered if he could get his mojo back after Florida commit and linebacker Myles Graham received carries and excelled.

The Gainesville Sun Big School Offensive Player of the Year is running back Quinton Cutler, left from Buchholz High School and Defense Player of the Year is linebacker Myles Graham, also of Buchholz High School. Graham will be a linebacker for the Florida Gators. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2024

However, by the time the calendar switched to October, Cutler put all concerns to bed.

He ran for 1,181 yards and 16 TDs as the Bobcats kept on winning and advanced all the way to the Class 4S state semifinals.

Now, Cutler is the 2023 Gainesville Sun's All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Player of the Year.

The tailback ran for over 900 more yards and 15 more TDs than 2022.

Cutler currently holds multiple FCS offers and has not committed to any school yet.

Buchholz Bobcats running back Quinton Cutler (10) rushes with the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Gainesville Hurricanes at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 5, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Below is the full All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Team. The group of 13 comes from six schools across Classes 2S-4S. Don’t forget that the small schools (Classes 1S and 1R) receive their own team, which will be released Tuesday.

Congrats to all the players!

All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Team

Eastside Rams Adrian Curtis (12) runs with the ball during the first half between Eastside High School and Palatka High School at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 10, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Adrian Curtis (Eastside QB): 1,825 passing yards, ranked 13th in Class 2S; 21 passing TDs and 8 interceptions

Ben Hockman (Santa Fe WR): 46 catches for 753 receiving yards, ranked 8th in Class 2S; 4 receiving TDs

Camden Frier address the audience along with Jerome Carter during a signing ceremony at Columbia High School in Lake City, FL on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Camdon Frier (Columbia WR): Florida State commit; 33 catches for 456 yards according to MaxPreps, ranked 43rd in Class 3S; 5 receiving touchdowns

Cartez Daniels (Keystone Heights RB): 850 yards rushing on 5.2 YPC, ranked 31st in Class 2S; 13 rushing TDs, ranked 26th in 2S

Chalil Cummings (Bradford WR/CB): Memphis commit; 47 catches for 846 yards, ranked 10th in Class 2S and 77th in Florida; 12 TDs; 3 interceptions defensively, ranked 54th in 2S; 83 tackles, ranked 52nd in 2S

Bradford High School senior Chason Clark signs a football for Dakota Maston after he signs his letter of intent to play football at Marshall University during a program at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Clark, 6’3 and 210 pounds, was a Middle Linebacker and Tight End on this this years team and went to the state championship. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Chason Clark (Bradford TE/MLB): Marshall commit; Tornadoes TE with numerous big TD catches; team’s leading tackler as well, 134 tackles, ranked 3rd in Class 2S and 26th in Florida

Dae’Jon Shanks (Bradford QB): 1,360 passing yards on 55 completion percentage; 18 TDs and 2 interceptions, ranked 18th in Class 2S; 1,104 rush yards on 7.3 YPC, 12 rushing TDs, ranked 14th among all players in 2S; 2,464 total yards, ranked 68th in Florida and 8th in Class 2S

Bradford High School Dae'jon ”6ixx” shanks (6) races Pensacola Catholic Noah Hamlin (41) down field during first half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Jay Giunta (Buchholz K): Rated as a 4-star kicker; MaxPreps All-American; 16 made FGs, ranked 8th nationally and 1st in Florida; 94 kicking points, ranked 2nd in Florida

Joshua Benjamin (Eastside RB): 506 rush yards, ranked 62nd in Class 2S; 8 total TDs, ranked 77th in 2S

Justin Williams (Buchholz WR): 53 catches for 1,005 yards, ranked 42nd in Florida and 8th in Class 4S; 17 receiving TDs, ranked 16th in 4S

Buchholz Bobcats Justin Williams (13) runs with the ball during the first half between Buchholz High School and Mosley High School at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, November 9, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Quinton Cutler (Buchholz RB): 175 carries for 1,181 yards (6.7 YPC), ranked 83rd in Florida and 12th in Class 4S; 16 rushing TDs; 35 catches for 502 receiving yards and five TDs; 1,683 total yards, ranked 41st in 4S; 21 total TDs, ranked 47th in Florida and 10th in 4S

Peter Neubert (Buchholz P/K): Rated as a 4.5-star kicker; 6,027 kickoff yards, ranked 5th nationally and 1st in Florida; ranked 1st in Florida and 4th nationally in touchback percentage

Trace Johnson (Buchholz QB): 2,844 passing yards on 60 completion percentage, ranked 26th in Florida and 6th in Class 4S; 35 passing TDs and 13 interceptions

Buchholz Bobcats Trace Johnson (12) looks to throw during the first half between Buchholz High School and Ponte Vedra High School at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 17, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Coach of the Year: Chuck Bell, Buchholz

Bell took the mantle from legendary coach Mark Whittemore and excelled in his first season on the Bobcats sideline. He led the team to a perfect 10-0 regular season record and eventually all the way to the Class 4S State Semifinals, where the ‘Cats suffered a devastating 21-20 loss to Lakeland.

Combined between the offensive and defensive teams, Buchholz had eight of 26 players named to the All-Area teams.

Buchholz Bobcats head coach Chuck Bell walks off the field during the first half against the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in the Semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

