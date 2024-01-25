To the End Zone: Meet the 2023 All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Team
Buchholz RB Quinton Cutler knew what pressure awaited him entering the 2023 season.
In 2022, the then-junior started in the backfield. However, he dealt with injuries and mostly played spectator to Creed Whittemore’s heroics. The dual-threat QB led the squad in rush yards and wowed fans on his way to Mr. Florida.
Whittemore, though, departed for Mississippi State and sophomore Trace Johnson got the job behind center.
The small senior suddenly became the big dog on offense.
Cutler rushed for 154 yards in the ‘Cats second game of the season, but he soon became bogged down by injuries. Some wondered if he could get his mojo back after Florida commit and linebacker Myles Graham received carries and excelled.
However, by the time the calendar switched to October, Cutler put all concerns to bed.
He ran for 1,181 yards and 16 TDs as the Bobcats kept on winning and advanced all the way to the Class 4S state semifinals.
Now, Cutler is the 2023 Gainesville Sun's All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Player of the Year.
The tailback ran for over 900 more yards and 15 more TDs than 2022.
Cutler currently holds multiple FCS offers and has not committed to any school yet.
Below is the full All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Team. The group of 13 comes from six schools across Classes 2S-4S. Don’t forget that the small schools (Classes 1S and 1R) receive their own team, which will be released Tuesday.
Congrats to all the players!
All-Gainesville Area Big School Football Offensive Team
Adrian Curtis (Eastside QB): 1,825 passing yards, ranked 13th in Class 2S; 21 passing TDs and 8 interceptions
Ben Hockman (Santa Fe WR): 46 catches for 753 receiving yards, ranked 8th in Class 2S; 4 receiving TDs
Camdon Frier (Columbia WR): Florida State commit; 33 catches for 456 yards according to MaxPreps, ranked 43rd in Class 3S; 5 receiving touchdowns
Cartez Daniels (Keystone Heights RB): 850 yards rushing on 5.2 YPC, ranked 31st in Class 2S; 13 rushing TDs, ranked 26th in 2S
Chalil Cummings (Bradford WR/CB): Memphis commit; 47 catches for 846 yards, ranked 10th in Class 2S and 77th in Florida; 12 TDs; 3 interceptions defensively, ranked 54th in 2S; 83 tackles, ranked 52nd in 2S
Chason Clark (Bradford TE/MLB): Marshall commit; Tornadoes TE with numerous big TD catches; team’s leading tackler as well, 134 tackles, ranked 3rd in Class 2S and 26th in Florida
Dae’Jon Shanks (Bradford QB): 1,360 passing yards on 55 completion percentage; 18 TDs and 2 interceptions, ranked 18th in Class 2S; 1,104 rush yards on 7.3 YPC, 12 rushing TDs, ranked 14th among all players in 2S; 2,464 total yards, ranked 68th in Florida and 8th in Class 2S
Jay Giunta (Buchholz K): Rated as a 4-star kicker; MaxPreps All-American; 16 made FGs, ranked 8th nationally and 1st in Florida; 94 kicking points, ranked 2nd in Florida
Joshua Benjamin (Eastside RB): 506 rush yards, ranked 62nd in Class 2S; 8 total TDs, ranked 77th in 2S
Justin Williams (Buchholz WR): 53 catches for 1,005 yards, ranked 42nd in Florida and 8th in Class 4S; 17 receiving TDs, ranked 16th in 4S
Quinton Cutler (Buchholz RB): 175 carries for 1,181 yards (6.7 YPC), ranked 83rd in Florida and 12th in Class 4S; 16 rushing TDs; 35 catches for 502 receiving yards and five TDs; 1,683 total yards, ranked 41st in 4S; 21 total TDs, ranked 47th in Florida and 10th in 4S
Peter Neubert (Buchholz P/K): Rated as a 4.5-star kicker; 6,027 kickoff yards, ranked 5th nationally and 1st in Florida; ranked 1st in Florida and 4th nationally in touchback percentage
Trace Johnson (Buchholz QB): 2,844 passing yards on 60 completion percentage, ranked 26th in Florida and 6th in Class 4S; 35 passing TDs and 13 interceptions
Coach of the Year: Chuck Bell, Buchholz
Bell took the mantle from legendary coach Mark Whittemore and excelled in his first season on the Bobcats sideline. He led the team to a perfect 10-0 regular season record and eventually all the way to the Class 4S State Semifinals, where the ‘Cats suffered a devastating 21-20 loss to Lakeland.
Combined between the offensive and defensive teams, Buchholz had eight of 26 players named to the All-Area teams.
