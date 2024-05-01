Eight players record a hit as BP blasts Triton softball team

Apr. 30—The Awesome Blossoms had put together a total team effort as eight players registered a hit in a 12-2 win over Triton in BP Tuesday.

Anna Haberman drove in three runs for the Awesome Blossoms (8-1 overall).

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, triple, RBI, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-3, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, R; Anna Haberman, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Catelyn Bartlett, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, R; Ella Smith, 2-for-2, RBI, 2 R; Madelyn Harvey, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R