Early runs help Oneonta top Susquehanna Valley 4-0

May 3—The Oneonta baseball team kept its undefeated season going with a 4-0 home win over Susquehanna Valley on Friday.

The Yellowjackets scored three runs in the first inning which proved to be more than enough for Brady Carr, who pitched a two-hit shutout.

Carr struck out six batters while walking only two. He also added two hits and two runs on offense.

Britten Zeh led the OHS lineup with two RBI.

Oneonta will host Chenango Forks on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Oneonta 4, Susquehanna Valley 0

SV... 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

OHS... 310 000 X — 4 5 0

SV: Trotter (L), Howard (5) and Root

OHS: Brady Carr (W) and Jameson Brown

SOFTBALL

Edmeston/Morris 11, Madison 1

Edmeston/Morris used a nine-run fourth inning to roll to an 11-1 win over Madison in Edmeston on Friday.

Hannah Wist struck out nine in a complete game one-hitter and went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the win.

Haylie Lund doubled and drove in two while Chelsey Clegg had three hits for E/M.

E/M will take on Schenevus in the first round of the Tri-Valley League Playoffs on Tuesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.

Oneonta's late comeback effort fell short in a 7-5 home loss to Windsor on Friday.

Trailing 7-2 in the late going, the Yellowjackets scored two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh but couldn't pull any closer.

Jenevie Gallusser went 2-for-3 with three RBI, Logan Jipson had two hits and an RBI and Emma Burr also had two hits.

Ivy Tice finished with nine strikeouts in the circle.

Oneonta (7-5) will host Chenango Forks on Monday.

Edmeston/Morris 11, Madison 1

M... 000 001 0 — 1 1 3

E/M... 001 910 X — 11 9 2

M: A. Brown (L), M. Eashman and J. Hafelin

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) and Kenna Buriello

2B: Hannah Wist (E/M), Haylie Lund (E/M)

Windsor 7, Oneonta 5

Win... 102 400 0 — 7 4 1

OHS... 100 102 1 — 5 7 1

Win: D. Ball (W) and P. Smith

OHS: I. Tice (L) and E. Burr

3B: A. Guarino (Win)