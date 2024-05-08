Early horses list and odds for the 2024 Preakness Stakes

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr. celebrates atop of Mystik Dan after winning the 150th running of the the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the 2024 Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan defied the odds and emerged victorious by a nose in a heart-stopping photo finish. This triumph has positioned Mystik Dan as the frontrunner for the upcoming Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the prestigious Triple Crown.

The Preakness Stakes, a race steeped in history and tradition, is set to take place on May 18 at the iconic Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The draw for this momentous event is scheduled for May 13, marking a crucial step for the preparation in the journey towards the title.

Looking back at the previous year's Preakness Stakes, it was a memorable victory for National Treasure's jockey John Velazquez, who jockeyed Fierceness in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Despite entering the race with 3-1 odds, National Treasure defied expectations and claimed his first Preakness Stakes victory, a testament to the unpredictable nature of this event.

With just over a week to go, the anticipation for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is building. Here are the early odds for the race, adding to the excitement around this prestigious event.

2024 Preakness Stakes horses and early odds

Early odds for potential horses ahead of the draw listed below via CBS Sports:

Horse: Muth | Early odds: 10-11

Horse: Mystik Dan | Early odds: 3-1

Horse: Tuscan Gold | Early odds: 5-1

Horse: Imagination | Early odds: 5-1

Horse: Just Steel | Early odds: 10-1

Horse: Seize the Gray | Early odds: 10-1

Horse: Copper Tax | Early odds: 16-1

Horse: Uncle Heavy | Early odds: 20-1

Horse: Informed Patriot | Early odds: 20-1

Horse: Mugatu | Early odds: 33-1

Preakness Stakes 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 18

Coverage starts : 10:30 a.m. ET

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

