Earl Timberlake leaves Bryant basketball; Mackayla Scarlett commits to Providence

The third week of the transfer portal in the state began with a potential headlining departure.

Earl Timberlake has entered and could leave Bryant after two seasons. Timberlake joins multiple projected Bulldogs starters for the 2024-25 campaign who could pursue college or professional futures elsewhere.

The incomings have been outside Smithfield — one notable on the men’s side and a trio on the women’s side. Providence College has picked up a commitment in each of its programs and Bryant has added a pair to Lynne-Ann Kokoski’s roster for next season. The Friars added Miami guard Bensley Joseph on Friday and could be poised for more in the coming weeks.

Here's a recap of what’s gone down over the last seven days and where teams stand now:

Bryant's Earl Timberland, left, shown in action against Maine in a February game, has entered the transfer portal.

Bryant men – Earl Timberlake, Sherif Gross-Bullock, Todd Rochelle

Earl Timberlake could wind up at a fourth school in five years. He started out Miami, left for Memphis and has been a standout with the Bulldogs over the last two seasons. He's averaged 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 57.4% from the field over his last 58 games.

Sherif Gross-Bullock declared for the NBA Draft and announced he’s signed with an agent — both of those posts were on his official Instagram account. He averaged 17.1 and 17.9 points over the last two seasons, respectively. Gross-Bullock would leave a starting backcourt spot available. Todd Rochelle was a walk-on who played in 17 games over his two years at Bryant.

More: Providence basketball coach Kim English is rewarded with contract extension; what he got

More: Here are the Rhode Island basketball connections to the Men's Final Four

Always On on Instagram: "NBA Draft Class 2024 | Sherif Gross-Bullock ✅"

Timberlake, Gross-Bullock and Rochelle join Tyler Brelsford (graduate transfer), Rafael Pinzon, Daniel Rivera and Greg Cantwell among those who could be departing.

Bryant women – Ali Brigham, Mimi Rubino

The Bulldogs announced the additions of two players last week, picking up commitments from Penn State forward Ali Brigham and Fairfield guard Mimi Rubino.

Penn State forward Ali Brigham (1), jumps for the ball in a Jan. 31 game at Minnesota. Brigham is transferring to Bryant for the 2024-25 season.

Brigham is the all-time leading scorer at Franklin High and will be returning to within driving distance of her Massachusetts home for a COVID fifth year. She started college at George Washington and spent the last three seasons with the Nittany Lions, playing in 94 games and making 59 starts. Brigham averaged 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while starting in all 35 of her appearances with Penn State in 2023-24.

Rubino is a New Jersey native who suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during the 2023-24 preseason. She made 11 starts in her 30 appearances as a junior, averaging 7.1 points and collecting 22 steals. Rubino carries two seasons of eligibility thanks to her 2020-21 debut and that allows her to trigger the NCAA’s exemption for COVID.

Brigham and Rubino could replace two of the six Bryant players who have entered the portal. Mariona Planes Fortuny, Kemari Reynolds, Megan Bodziony, Breya Busby, Lucie Castagne and Alana Scott all could depart.

More: Here are the RI college basketball players who have entered the transfer portal

More: Providence basketball's Devin Carter will enter NBA Draft, forgo senior season with Friars

Providence women – Mackayla Scarlett

The Friars added a graduate transfer from a Big East rival when they announced Mackayla Scarlett’s signing out of the transfer portal from Xavier. She played in 87 games and made 55 starts in four seasons with the Musketeers, averaging 9.4 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Xavier guard Mackayla Scarlett (15) shoots against UConn forward Aubrey Griffin in a February game in Connecticut. Scarlett will be in a Friars uniform next season.

Scarlett is a Bronx native who has scored in double figures in each of the last two years and totaled at least 30 steals in each of the last three. She connects at 78.7% from the foul line and shot 34.5% from 3-point range in 2022-23.

Scarlett adds depth to a veteran guard group that could also include Grace Efosa, Kylee Sheppard, Nariah Scott, Marta Morales Romero and Brynn Farrell. Providence has a quartet of young players in the portal — Kendall Eddy, Sahana Kanagasabay, Kammie Ludwig and Bella McLaughlin.

Rhode Island men – Jameson Smith

The Rams will be in the market for some fresh walk-ons in 2024-25. Smith is the second to enter the transfer portal, joining Ray Allen III. He played two minutes against Johnson & Wales and collected two points.

URI could see a handful of scholarship players depart. Tyson Brown, Connor Dubsky, Jeremy Foumena, Rory Stewart and Brandon Weston previously entered the portal. Foumena and Stewart made their announcements in the 48 hours after an elimination from the Atlantic 10 Tournament against Saint Louis.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Earl Timberlake leaves Bryant basketball, Mackayla Scarlett comes to PC