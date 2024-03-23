Here are the RI college basketball players who have entered the transfer portal

The transfer portal opened on Monday, and every Division I program in the state had at least one entry as of Friday evening.

At least a couple of them will grab significant attention. Brown forward Nana Owusu-Anane and Providence guard Garwey Dual both could leave their respective schools within the coming weeks. The University of Rhode Island women could lose multiple frontcourt standouts.

Providence's Garwey Dual, shown in action against Creighton's guard Trey Alexander during the Big East Tournament, is among several local players who have entered the college transfer portal.

The following is a capsule look by program of who could be staying or going. The portal remains open until May so this list is far from set in stone. Information here was gathered from Verbal Commits, The Next Hoops and multiple other sources.

Men's basketball

Brown University

Kimo Ferrari, Felix Kloman, Malachi Ndur, Nana Owusu-Anane

Ferrari, Kloman and Ndur would all be graduate transfers. The Ivy League doesn’t allow athletes to use a fifth year of eligibility on its rosters.

Kimo Ferrari, Brown men's basketball, would be a graduate transfer.

Owusu-Anane, who has one year of eligibility remaining, starred for the Bears as an all-conference selection. He averaged 14.7 points, a team-high 8.8 rebounds and a team-high 1.3 steals. Owusu-Anane was named a team captain as a junior and helped lead Brown to its first appearance in the Ivy Madness championship game.

Bryant University

Greg Cantwell, Daniel Rivera

Cantwell was a reserve guard who didn’t appear in a game as a freshman. Rivera would be a noteworthy departure, a Saint Louis transfer who helped power the Bulldogs to the America East semifinals. The athletic third-year wing emerged as a nightly double-double threat, averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 50.3% from the field.

Bryant's Daniel Rivera is among the players who entered the college transfer portal.

Providence College

Garwey Dual, Donovan Santoro

Kim English’s first days as new Friars coach included a flight to Los Angeles. He convinced Dual — a consensus top-50 national recruit — and Santoro to reaffirm their commitments out of Southern California Academy. Dual averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds over 33 games while Santoro made his 11th appearance off the bench in an NIT loss against Boston College.

University of Rhode Island

Tyson Brown, Connor Dubsky, Jeremy Foumena, Rory Stewart, Brandon Weston

Brown and Weston were both rotation members in 2023-24, making a combined 26 starts and 59 appearances. Brown notched a late double-double while averaging 4.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. Weston checked in at 5.4 points and 2.7 boards.

Foumena and Stewart both announced their intention to enter the portal after not appearing in an Atlantic 10 Tournament loss to Saint Louis. Dubsky played in 14 games off the bench, averaging 2.1 points.

Women's basketball

Brown University

Charlotte Jewell, Kyla Jones

Jones was one of the top players in the Ivy League, averaging 17.1 points and 4.7 rebounds for a 16-11 team. Jewell was limited to nine games due to injury, making one start. Both players would be immediately eligible as graduate transfers.

Bryant University

Megan Bodziony, Breya Busby, Lucie Castagne, Alana Scott

Bodziony is a South Kingstown native and, along with Castagne, would be a graduate transfer in the backcourt. Busby and Scott didn’t appear in a game this season for the Bulldogs, who went 15-15 in Lynne-Ann Kokoski’s sideline debut at her alma mater.

Providence College

Sahana Kanagasabay, Kammie Ludwig, Bella McLaughlin

Kanagasabay missed her first season with the Friars while rehabbing a major knee injury. McLaughlin, a fellow first-year guard, played in 18 games off the bench while Ludwig was limited to just two games due to injury.

University of Rhode Island

Tenin Magassa, Sophie Sene, Mayé Touré

URI forward Mayé Touré is a two-time all-conference selection who led URI in scoring and rebounding. She has entered the college transfer portal.

Three frontcourt contributors for the Rams entered the portal after a loss in the Atlantic 10 championship game. Touré is a two-time all-conference selection who led URI in scoring and rebounding at 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. Magassa topped the Rams in blocked shots, despite playing just 18.0 minutes per game.

