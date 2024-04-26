Eagles select Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell at No. 22

The Eagles have taken the first cornerback of this year's draft.

With the No. 22 overall pick, Philadelphia has selected former Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell.

Mitchell, 22, registered 40 tackles with 19 passes defensed and one interception in 2023. He was a second-team All-American and first-team All-MAC in each of the last two seasons.

Mitchell started 40 of the 46 games he played at Toledo. In all, he had 52 passes defensed with six interceptions — five of which came in 2022. His 25 passes defensed that season led all FBS players. He led the MAC in interceptions.

The Eagles had a need at corner and now have filled it with one of the best defensive players available.