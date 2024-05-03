Eagles made play for Panthers’ No. 39 pick before Rams trade

Who says there aren’t any intense moments during the NFL draft?

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles released a 23-minute look into their team’s journey through this past weekend’s draft. Included the video is a snippet that involves the Carolina Panthers—who may have been dangling the 39th overall pick over Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman . . .

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman trading up with Washington to get Cooper DeJean in Round 2. Philadelphia thought the Rams traded ahead of them to get DeJean, but they picked a different player — and Howie was PUMPED. This access is so good. (via @Eagles YT)pic.twitter.com/XnIEeVogy2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2024

Had the Panthers reached an agreement with the Eagles, the terms would’ve looked like this:

Carolina receives: No. 50, No. 53, No. 210

Philadelphia receives: No. 39, No. 65, No. 240

Instead, the Eagles would be outbid by the Los Angeles Rams—who eventually pulled off this swap with the Panthers:

Carolina receives: No. 52, No. 155, 2025 second-round pick

Los Angeles receives: No. 39

But, as the clip shows, the missed opportunity wasn’t a complete bummer for Philly. Heck, they were better off without the trade.

The Eagles, who kept their picks, still ended up getting their guy in Iowa safety Cooper DeJean—as the Rams’ move for No. 39 was actually for Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske. The Panthers, meanwhile, would then package No. 52 and No. 155 to jump up to No. 46 for Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

So, in the end, everyone wins!

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire