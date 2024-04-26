Panthers trade out of 39th overall selection in deal with Rams

After moving up to finish up the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, general manager Dan Morgan and company moved back towards the top of the second.

The Carolina Panthers struck a deal with the Los Angeles Rams for the 39th overall selection—the pick acquired in the team’s trade of two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns. In return, they’ve received this year’s 52nd and 155th selections as well as a second-round selection in 2025.

Last year’s move up to the No. 1 overall pick cost the Panthers quite a bit, including their 2025 second-rounder. That jump for the rights to Bryce Young also included wide receiver DJ Moore, 2023’s ninth overall selection and this year’s first overall selection—which resulted in the choice of quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Here is an updated look at what the Panthers are now working with for the remainder of the weekend:

Second round : No. 52 (via Los Angeles)

Third round : No. 65

Fourth round : No. 101

Fifth round : No. 142 (via Tennessee Titans)

Fifth round : No. 155 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Sixth round : No. 200 (via Buffalo Bills)

Seventh round: No. 240 (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire