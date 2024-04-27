Panthers select RB Jonathon Brooks with 2024 draft’s 46th overall selection

Stop us if you’ve heard this before—the Carolina Panthers made a move in the 2024 NFL draft.

This time, soon after trading off the 39th overall selection with the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Dan Morgan and company leaped up into the 46th overall selection—sending Picks No. 52, No. 142 and No. 155 to the Indianapolis Colts.

And with that newly-acquired piece of capital, the Panthers drafted University of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

The Hallettsville, Texas native spent three years in Austin—where he totaled 238 rushing attempts for 1,479 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns. He also reeled in 28 catches for 335 yards and two scores.

Brooks had his 2023 campaign cut short after sustaining an ACL tear in the Longhorns’ matchup against TCU on Nov. 11. Prior to the injury, he notched 1,139 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns.

He now joins a running back room that consists of Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, who the team signed to a four-year, $25.4 million deal last offseason.

