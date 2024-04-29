EA Sports College Football 25: Video game to include multiple current cover athletes, per report

The NCAA Football video game is getting real.

Extra Points' Matt Brown reported Monday that there will be "multiple" cover athletes for EA Sports' College Football 25, that's expected to release this summer with a full reveal of the game coming in May.

REQUIRED READING: 'EA College Football' releases new trailer for game: Date, reactions to video game update

Brown added the cover features athletes will be from each Power Five Conference, with each player representing a different position. They will all be current players, which is now allowed due to name, image and likeness rules being allowed in recent seasons. The past games showcased former college players in their past uniforms.

EA Sports announced March 4 that over 10,000 players have opted into allowing their NIL to be used in game, which is different than the past editions of the game that stopped releasing in 2013. In past games, current player names were not included in the game, instead being referenced by their position and jersey number.

Also unlike past games, players who opted into the video game will be compensated, as each player will receive $600 and a free copy of the game.

The game was originally announced in 2021, shortly after NCAA student athletes were cleared to profit off their NIL, however, no news came about of the game until a teaser was released on Feb. 15.

Here are all the confirmed features of EA Sports College Football 25:

REQUIRED READING: 'EA Sports College Football 25': Chris Fowler details process to record calls in video game

Who will be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25?

The cover athletes have yet to be announced for EA Sports College Football 25, however, Extra Points' Matt Brown reported Monday the cover will include players from each Power Five Conference, with each representing a different position.

Who could possibly be on the cover? It's natural to point to current college football stars like quarterbacks Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe and Carson Beck, and even two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, as likely candidates.

EA Sports College Football 25 features

Here are some of the features included in EA Sports College Football 25 game, which is expected to release this summer:

They’re in the game.



College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/WLH3DEXdv0 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 22, 2024

All FBS teams and uniforms will be included.

No real-life coaches in game.

All bowl games are included.

ESPN and commentators Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have confirmed they'll be in the game.

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew will be included.

Conference realignment features.

12-team College Football Playoff options.

Dynasty and Road to Glory game modes return with NIL features.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: EA Sports College Football 25: Video game cover to include current players