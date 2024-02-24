'EA Sports College Football 25': Chris Fowler details process to record calls in video game

It wouldn't be a college football video game without Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling it, right?

On Thursday, it was learned that ESPN's top college football broadcast crew would be in EA Sports' 'College Football 25.' Less than 24 hours after that announcement, Fowler, who has served as ESPN's lead CFB play-by-play announcer in 2014, gave an inside look on social media at what he has done the last two years with EA Sports' as the video game was being developed.

Fowler mentioned that he has had many recording sessions over the last two years with EA Sports' from engineers to designers recording calling games with a home setup that included a microphone, digital recorder and a laptop for Zoom video calls with EA Sports.

"Finally I can tell you what has been going on behind closed doors in the smallest room in the house for about two years," Fowler said. "It has been fun, it has been taxing sometimes. Monotonous at other times because everything you could possible see in a football game, even the mundane plays, I've said into that microphone many, many different ways."

Chris Fowler explains that he has recorded play by play calls for those of you planning on attempting 71 yard field goals or punting on second down in the upcoming EA College Football 25 game.pic.twitter.com/fK1CMlv0vx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 23, 2024

Exact details of what the game itself, which is expected to be created on the Madden engine, will look like remain for the most part unknown. But Fowler said the game itself includes everything as he has recorded a variation of plays that may not be seen or heard by Fowler in a normal game, such as a punt on second down and a 71-yard field goal.

"That's (all) in the game too," Fowler said. "Along with the appropriate analysis of those decisions. Your quarterback throws five picks in the first quarter or five touchdowns? We got you covered there too in detail."

Fowler, who has made several signature touchdown calls in college football throughout his career with his excitement and play-calling abilities, said he has also recorded touchdown calls and plays for all 134 FBS teams that will be included in the video game.

"Hell yes," said Fowler to people having asked him if there would be an appropriate level of excitement when their team scores a touchdown. "EA insists on realism. I sat here (for) an hour and said 'Touchdown Alabama!' all the way down to 'Touchdown Wyoming' along with the version of team nicknames."

He added: "Kirk and I have had joint sessions playing off of each other like you would in a real booth. It's going to be incredible detail. What I've seen of the game will blow people away and (I'm) really excited for you to see it."

The full release of "College Football 25's" trailer is expected to come out sometime in May. It is the first college football game EA Sports has released since 2013, when it had a lawsuit brought against it by former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon for wrongfully using athletes' name, image and likeness.

