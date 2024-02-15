'EA College Football' releases new trailer for game: Date, reactions to video game update

For the first time since 2021, EA Sports has released information regarding its college football video game releasing this summer.

EA Sports, developer of the NFL's "Madden" and defunct "NCAA Football" video game series, hasn't made a college football game since 2013 after a lawsuit led by former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon argued EA Sports and the NCAA were wrongfully using athletes' name, image and likeness.

REQUIRED READING: ESPN scores 6-year, $7.8B contract extension to broadcast College Football Playoff | report

But just a few months before the NCAA passed a ruling to allow players to profit off their NIL in June 2021, EA Sports announced in February the game would return. Some of college football's biggest stars have appeared on the cover of the past games, including Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III, Tim Tebow, Mark Ingram and Desmond Howard.

Details about the game have been scarce since EA Sports announced the game would return. The official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has not been active since late 2022, when Ohio State's official athletics account shared a picture of its mascot, Brutus, in the game.

But on Thursday, the X account released a video announcing the game's full reveal will come in May, and changed the profile's bio to reflect the game will indeed release sometime this summer.

Here's everything to know about the new college football video game:

REQUIRED READING: Here's my ranking of college football coaches, Kirby Smart to Dabo Swinney | Toppmeyer

'EA College Football' trailer

The 93-second "EA Sports College Football 25" announcement video released on Thursday, which seemingly confirms the game will come out sometime this summer, with the full game reveal coming in May.

The video featured multiple renderings of the game, including edits of Penn State, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Tennessee, Florida, Notre Dame and Alabama. The video was also set at the Rose Bowl, and displayed old school footage of college football's most historic destination.

Here's the full video, which has nearly nine million views in its first two hours of being released:

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

'EA College Football' release date

EA Sports' new college football video game will be released this summer, EA Sports confirmed in a video on Thursday. The studio also announced the game will be fully revealed in May.

What will EA Sports' college football game be called?

Originally, EA Sports' college football games were titled "NCAA Football" following the year of the game. The last game in the series released in 2013 and was titled "NCAA Football 14."

In the newer version of the game set to release this summer, EA Sports' game will drop NCAA from the title and be called "EA Sports College Football." With the upcoming game called "EA Sports College Football 25," which was confirmed on Thursday.

'EA College Football' game reactions

Here are the best reactions from some of college football's top programs:

we’ve all been waiting on this one 👀‼️✌️ https://t.co/QRap0K8Pk5 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) February 15, 2024

First look at what UCF *could* look like in College Football 25 👀🎮



Art not official. We’re just hyped. https://t.co/aKpChynCiD pic.twitter.com/wRlonCMxUY — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) February 15, 2024

Now feels like a good time to bring back this gem from 2011 😆🎮@DeMarcoMurray | #OUDNA https://t.co/BRcYHssi8i pic.twitter.com/1zKKMxlLmO — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 15, 2024

👀 oh we’re SO ready!!!!



What we thinkin’, Cowboy fans?! https://t.co/Kup41VI5GO — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 15, 2024

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'EA College Football' release date, trailer reactions, more for video game