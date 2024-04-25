DWU's Alyssa Burke sets school hits record during softball sweep

Apr. 25—MITCHELL — In her senior season, Dakota Wesleyan's Alyssa Burke continues to rewrite the school's softball record books.

The Rapid City native set the all-time hits record in Game 1 of their home finale against Dakota State on Wednesday, recording an RBI double as part of a seven-run sixth inning in the Tigers' 8-7 comeback victory. The double was her 173rd career hit, surpassing Hailey Unger's previous mark of 172 hits, which she set in 2016 for the Tigers.

The record is the second one Burke has obtained this season, having set the school mark for runs scored (117) over her career on March 6 against Lawrence Tech (Mich.). She came into the year having already set the career stolen base record (91) and the single-season mark for stolen bases in 2022, swiping 31 bags.

In Game 2, Burke collected career hit No. 174 with an RBI single to plate another run, providing DWU insurance in the sixth inning of an eventual 8-0 shutout win. The former Rapid City Crush club player is batting .313 with 16 RBIs, 22 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 36 games for the Tigers in 2024.

DWU (18-27, 5-15 GPAC) closes out its regular season with a doubleheader on the road against GPAC rival College of St. Mary (Neb.) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.