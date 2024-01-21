Will Duke basketball's Mark Mitchell, Jeremy Roach play vs. Pitt?

DURHAM – Duke basketball will be without two of its top players against Pitt on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Senior captain Jeremy Roach and sophomore forward Mark Mitchell are out with knee injuries for the seventh-ranked Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC), who have won eight games in a row. Both were wearing polos and slacks while Duke warmed up ahead of its game against Pitt (10-7, 1-5).

Mitchell previously missed three games in his career, including last season’s loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. Roach missed four games last season, including three in a row in mid-January.

After scoring 20 or more points in two of the previous three games, Mitchell didn’t play in Duke’s 84-79 win against Georgia Tech on Jan. 13. Roach had 18 points but missed most of the final eight minutes against the Yellow Jackets.

Roach is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists. He has played more than 34 minutes in seven games this season, including all 40 in Duke’s win against Baylor at Madison Square Garden.

Mitchell is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He had career-high performances against Syracuse and Notre Dame earlier this month.

With Mitchell and Roach out, head coach Jon Scheyer rolled with Jared McCain, Caleb Foster, Tyrese Proctor, Jaylen Blakes and Kyle Filipowski in the starting lineup.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Mark Mitchell, Jeremy Roach out with injuries vs. Pitt