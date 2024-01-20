What channel is Duke basketball vs. Pitt on? Time, TV schedule

Following a week away from the court, the Duke Blue Devils basketball team is back at Cameron Indoor Stadium to host the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The seventh-ranked Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC) and Panthers (10-7, 1-5) will tip off Saturday night at 8 p.m.in a game that will be televised on ACC Network. Duke and Pitt are partnering to host the inaugural "Hoops4ALS" game to raise awareness for ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel's father died in 2017 after a battle with ALS. The Capels have hosted basketball camps in Fayetteville to raise money for ALS research.

Two of Duke’s starters – Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell – are dealing with knee injuries. The Blue Devils have won eight in a row, including a 75-53 win at Pitt on Jan. 9

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Pitt on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Pittsburgh will be televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Dan Bonner will be on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball vs. Pittsburgh score

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Pittsburgh.

Duke vs. Pitt betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: Duke is a 13.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 143.5 points

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke basketball vs. Pitt on TV, live stream