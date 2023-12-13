How Duke basketball’s Mark Mitchell is dealing with shooting struggles

DURHAM – Even as Mark Mitchell continues to struggle with his 3-point shooting, the Duke basketball sophomore doesn’t lack confidence.

“Just focusing on what I can. Eventually, I know the shot will fall,” Mitchell said Tuesday after the 21st-ranked Blue Devils’ 89-68 win against Hofstra at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Just keep playing hard, doing what I can … keep working and keep adjusting to how teams are playing me, and doing what I can to help the team win.”

Mitchell was 5-for-16 shooting, including 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, but finished with 14 points and six rebounds against the Pride. Duke (7-3, 0-1 ACC) improved to 19-2 when Mitchell reaches double-digit points.

“Mark didn’t finish as much, but Mark had some great moments,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “He’s so close. I’m telling you Mark is so close to having some big-time games. He’s right there.”

Despite missing 16 of his 17 attempts from 3-point range through 10 games, Mitchell is focusing on elevating his play in other areas to maximize his effectiveness for the Blue Devils.

“Just making sure I can still contribute to the game. Obviously, I have a lot of different skills,” Mitchell said. “I think when I can get in different areas – get in the pocket, play with the guards, play with (Kyle Filipowski) – I think I can still do good things.”

Mitchell was in attack mode against Charlotte and Hofstra, finishing 12-for-17 from the free-throw line. He attempted three total free throws in losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

“Being aggressive – that’s the thing. Even last year, when I get to the free-throw line, good things happen,” he said. “That means I’m in the paint, that means I’m penetrating. When I can suck the defense in, good things happen and I can spray out.”

Mitchell and the Blue Devils will try to take another step forward against No. 6 Baylor (9-0) on Dec. 20 at Madison Square Garden.

“(We’re) adjusting, finding new ways. It’s a little different than it was last year,” Mitchell said.

“We’re starting to figure out me and (Kyle Filipowski) playing together – us being a tandem. Once we keep learning how to play together and play off each other, we can be really good.”

