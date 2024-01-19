Duke basketball vs. Pittsburgh: Prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils

For the second time in 12 days, Duke basketball will play Pittsburgh.

After earning a 75-53 road win against the Panthers (10-7, 1-5 ACC) on Jan. 9, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC) will host Pitt on Saturday (8 p.m., ACC Network) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke rides an eight-game winning streak into its latest ACC matchup. The Blue Devils have won four in a row against the Panthers, including back-to-back blowout victories.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s final regular-season game against Pitt.

Will Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell play vs. Pitt?

Senior captain Jeremy Roach and sophomore starter Mark Mitchell are dealing with knee injuries, so their status for Saturday is uncertain. Earlier this week, coach Jon Scheyer said he's “hopeful” both will be available. But if Roach and Mitchell are sidelined, it puts more pressure on other Blue Devils.

Caleb Foster’s underrated impact

If Roach is out or hampered, freshman guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster will be asked to do more. Foster’s scoring has dropped since late December, but he’s continued to make a difference with defense and playmaking. Foster had eight points and a career-high seven assists at Pitt. He has 11 assists and two turnovers in the last two games.

Will Pitt be able to create turnovers?

Duke, which has the fifth-best turnover percentage (13.3%) in the nation according to KenPom.com, had a season-low four turnovers in its comeback win against Georgia Tech. That performance came after the Blue Devils averaged 12 turnovers in their previous three games, including a season-worst 14 turnovers at Pitt. The Panthers are 6-1 when forcing at least 14 turnovers this season.

Duke vs. Pitt score prediction

Duke 78, Pitt 68: The Blue Devils could be missing a few starters and the Panthers are hungry to get back on track, but Duke is 25-1 at Cameron under second-year coach Jon Scheyer.

