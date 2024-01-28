Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer, Clemson’s Brad Brownell talk Tyrese Proctor foul

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said he was “unbelievably disappointed with the ending” in Duke’s 72-71 win against the Tigers on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In the final seconds, Duke sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor drove into the lane and Clemson’s Josh Beadle was whistled for a foul with one second on the clock. Proctor made both free throws to clinch the win for the 12th-ranked Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC).

“I’ve been here in this same situation about four times, within a possession, and I haven’t won one yet,” Brownell said in his postgame press conference.

“We got to one second. Had it taken from us. Thank you. Bye.”

Brownell went on to say “give the Duke kids credit for being aggressive and taking it to the basket, but that’s really poor.”

When Duke coach Jon Scheyer was asked about Brownell’s comments and the ending, he went on to speak for just over a minute before taking more questions from reporters.

“I can go through the whole game and talk about the different plays of them pushing us in the back when we’re blocking out. I can go down the whole game,” Scheyer said.

“All I know is Tyrese Proctor made a heck of a play then to drive it to the basket, and he gets fouled, shooting two free throws. He should be celebrated for that. I’m not gonna go through every game that we play, the officials after a game – what they called and what they didn’t call.

“All I know is I’m proud of my team, man. I’m proud of my team for finding a way to win and playing through contact. I think there’s a lot of contact both ways. I’m not sitting here and saying there’s one way or the other. A lot of contact both ways and that’s part of playing in the ACC. You gotta find a way to get a win, and the play that (Filipowski) made and the play that Tyrese made were big-time.”

