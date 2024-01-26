ACC Basketball Power Rankings: UNC remains the best, but what about the rest?

UNC basketball continues to separate itself as the top team in the ACC.

As we approach February, the pecking order at the top is clear with the Tar Heels and Duke as the lone ACC squads in the AP Top 25 poll. If the Blue Devils can stay healthy, they have the best chance to take down the Heels.

After those two teams, your guess is as good as mine when it comes to predicting which squads will make the NCAA Tournament.

Florida State’s poor start put it in a bind out of the gate. Miami can’t stay healthy – or play defense. Wake Forest can score with anybody but hasn’t been able to stop good teams.

Clemson has experience and talent, but is in danger of following its same script as last season. And because of its offense and road troubles, Virginia is tough to trust.

But it hasn't been boring. Here’s a look at the latest ACC basketball power rankings.

1. UNC

Will the Tar Heels go undefeated in the ACC? UNC has won seven of its eight league games by double digits. The lone team to keep it to single digits was Florida State, which has a chance to make a statement this weekend against the Heels in Tallahassee.

2. Duke

Are the Blue Devils’ problems related more to a string or injuries or something deeper? It’s tough to tell, but Duke has the talent to match anyone when it has its full complement of players. Clemson brings a tough group to Cameron this weekend, so the Blue Devils better be ready for a fight.

3. Florida State

Death, taxes, Florida State having one of the longest and most athletic rosters in the nation. The Seminoles have found their groove in 2024, but they’ll have a chance to make national headlines this weekend with UNC coming to town.

4. Clemson

The Tigers picked up a huge win at FSU after a letdown at home against Georgia Tech. Clemson looks like an NCAA Tournament team when it’s playing to its potential. A win at Duke would elevate this group.

5. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons have a lineup that can score with anybody, but they haven’t been able to string together stops against their toughest opponents. I think this team would make some noise in the NCAA Tournament, but first they have to do more to get in.

6. Virginia

The Cavaliers have turned things around of late, earning a road win at Georgia Tech before back-to-back victories at home. Defense and pace continue to be strengths for Virginia, but this team hasn't figured it out offensively.

7. Virginia Tech

If Mike Young’s squad could be better at taking care of the ball, the Hokies would probably be higher in these rankings. Unfortunately, turnovers have become a consistent problem.

8. Miami

Like Duke, Miami continues to deal with injury issues. The Hurricanes don’t have the depth to compete beyond their strong starting lineup. Injuries or not, this team doesn't have the same feel as last year's group.

9. NC State

The Wolfpack wanted respect after its win against Wake Forest. State followed with a pair of stinkers in losses to Virginia Tech and Virginia. The Pack needs some quality wins in February if it's going to return to the NCAA Tournament.

10. Pitt

The Panthers dethroned Duke at Cameron to revive their season. They’ll need to keep rolling if they want to get back in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

11. Syracuse

The zone is gone and the Orange are playing great defense, but offense has been a different story. Judah Mintz desperately needs some help.

12. Boston College

The Eagles haven’t been able to get over the hump in close games and teams continue to put up staggering free-throw numbers against them. The talent is there to make some noise, but it hasn't produced so far.

13. Georgia Tech

Damon Stoudamire’s group is growing. The wins aren’t there, but this isn’t a team that will lay down. The Jackets will only get better.

14. Notre Dame

Another group that always brings effort with a top-50 defense, the Fighting Irish continue to be a tough out despite their youth. Micah Shrewsberry was the right hire.

15. Louisville

The Cardinals looked like they might change the narrative a bit after their win at Miami. They followed with four straight losses.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

