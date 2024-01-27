Tyrese Proctor’s free throws lift Duke basketball to win vs. Clemson

DURHAM — Tyrese Proctor made a pair of free throws in the final second and Duke basketball earned a 72-71 win against Clemson on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In a game that featured 11 ties and 12 lead changes, the 12th-ranked Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC) rallied to take down the Tigers (13-6, 3-5). Proctor had 18 points as one of three Blue Devils in double figures.

Duke missed 12 free throws and went nearly five minutes without scoring in the closing stretch, but the Blue Devils came through when it counted to avoid a second straight loss at Cameron.

Here are some other takeaways from Duke’s win vs. Clemson.

Jared McCain puts Blue Devils on his back

Freshman guard Jared McCain carried Duke for a four-minute stretch in the second half as Clemson made its charge. McCain scored nine in a row for the Blue Devils and finished with 16 in the second half. He finished with a game-high 21 points, including 11 in the final 12 minutes.

Kyle Filipowski’s foul trouble

Kyle Filipowski, Duke’s leading scorer and rebounder, had a rough evening against Clemson. With 12 minutes left, Filipowski had four points, four rebounds and four fouls in 18 minutes before returning to the game with just over six minutes left. Filipowski’s three-point play gave Duke the lead before he fouled out on the next possession with 7.4 seconds left. He finished with nine points on 2 of 8 shooting for just his third game with single-digit points this season.

Mark Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor carry Duke in streaky first half

Duke looked like it might run away from the Tigers in the first half, using a 17-2 run in a seven-minute stretch to take a 12-point lead. Mark Mitchell (10 points) and Tyrese Proctor (9 points) did the heavy lifting as both offenses struggled to find consistency. After taking a double-digit lead, Duke didn’t score in the final three minutes of the half.

