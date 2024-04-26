Drake Maye shooting hoops with brother Luke on NFL Draft Day

Luke Maye forever etched his name in UNC Basketball history with his game-winning shot in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, catching a pass from Theo Pinson and sinking a deep two against Kentucky, en route to North Carolina’s sixth NCAA Championship.

Luke’s younger brother, Drake, forever etched his name in UNC football history by earning 2022 ACC Rookie and Player of the Year honors. Drake played himself into Heisman Trophy contention last season, throwing for 400 yards in a game twice, as part of a 3,608-passing yard, 24-touchdown campaign.

Luke’s NBA career didn’t pan out, as his only in-game NBA action was for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Summer League squad, but I have a strong feeling Drake’s NFL career will end much better. The two are super-close, as is the whole Maye family, with Luke highlighting how good of an athlete Drake is.

On 2024 NFL Draft Day, long before Drake head his name called on the stage in Detroit, he was seen shooting hoops with Luke.

If you aren’t able to see Drake and Luke shooting hoops immediately on the above Instagram post, scroll over to the second photo.

We feel pretty confident Drake’s NFL career will pan out, but it looks like he has some pretty solid basketball skills, too.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire