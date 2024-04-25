Drake Maye reunites with family, friends ahead of 2024 NFL draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is expected to hear his name called early on in the 2024 NFL Draft as the first round kicks off Thursday night in Detroit.

Maye’s journey takes another step after he spent three seasons at North Carolina, starting the next two and rising as a draft prospect. One NFL team will have the chance to draft Maye and his high ceiling as a prospect and as he gets ready to celebrate this special day, he will do so with some family and friends who surprised him in Detroit with the help of Courtyard.

Marriott unveiled the Courtyard Inner Circle with the help of Maye this week in Detroit and as part of the event, he was surprised by family and friends of his “inner circle”. These former teammates, friends, and family have all helped fuel Drake’s passion throughout his journey to the start of his NFL career – and provided them with tickets to night one of the Draft.

Check out Maye being surprised by his family and friends below:

Photo Credit: Courtyard by Marriott

Maye has spoken in the past about how much his family and friends mean to him, growing up with four brothers including Luke and Beau Maye who played on the UNC basketball program. The close bond is a big deal for the Maye Family and with Drake being the youngest of the brothers, he’s always had that support around him.

There’s no better time to have that support than when finding out where you are going for the next step in your career and chasing your dream.

Now, Maye gets to celebrate this journey with some of his close friends which is a special feeling.

