What draft experts are saying about Colts 7th-round pick Jonah Laulu

With their final pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Colts selected Oklahoma interior defensive lineman Jonah Laulu.

When it comes to positional needs, the interior defensive line is at the bottom of the list for the Colts–or very close to it. In fact, that is where a decent portion of their offseason spending went.

Leading up to the draft, we saw the Colts re-sign Grover Stewart, sign Raekwon Davis, and extend DeForest Buckner. The Colts’ defensive line rotation was not only solidified for 2024 but for the next few years as well.

With that said, the latter portions of the draft are about identifying players with a high-end trait or two that has the potential to be developed. Positional need isn’t nearly as important at this stage of the draft.

When it comes to Laula, he is a very good athlete – although a bit undersized – and versatile, playing across the defensive front during his college career at Hawaii and Oklahoma.

The addition of Laulu hopefully helps raise the floor of a position group with an extremely high ceiling. Taven Bryan is only signed for the 2024 season. Eric Johnson has struggled, and we haven’t seen enough of Adetomiwa Adebawore to know what the Colts have.

For more on Laulu and what he brings to the Colts’ defense, here is what a few draft reports had to say:

Lance Zierlein – NFL.com

“Interior defender with below-average mass but outstanding athletic traits. With loose and explosive hips, Laulu has rare fluidity and closing burst to the football. He springs into blockers off the snap and has the ability to become a more disruptive run defender, but he lacks ideal instincts and diagnosis quickness. Laulu’s rush production is nothing special, but it is easy to see the ingredients are all on the table if a team can help craft his hands and counters. Laulu’s potential and traits will make him a coveted addition as a late pick or priority free agent.”

NFL Draft Diamonds

“Laulu is a functional athlete with imposing size, length, and play strength, who can play multiple positions across the defensive line. He will move to Defensive Tackle for the first time as a 6th-year senior; Will be an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on this season.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire