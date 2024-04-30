Don't forget the Kentucky Derby undercards. Ed DeRosa's picks for May 4 at Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby. It really is the total package. It’s the pinnacle achievement for thoroughbreds, the people who take care of them and the people who bet on them. The chance of a lifetime for those involved in racing horses also presents the chance for the score of a lifetime for those who bet on horses.

Of course, the Kentucky Derby begets Kentucky Derby Day — a 14-race crucible with some of the top racehorses all running in support of the world’s greatest horse race. Let’s have a day!

Race 1: 5-1-6

No. 1 Evan On Earth is sure to get a lot of play here given all three of his races he’s finished behind Kentucky Derby starters. But at twice the price I have to side with No. 5 Lou’s Legacy, who should have some pace to run into here and will be a square number for connections the Derby crowd is not going to be as familiar with.

Race 2 picks: 6-5-3

Similar vibe to the first race in that I like an in-form horse off the pace. Unfortunately, we’re not going to get near the price on No. 6 Scylla as I expect on the aforementioned Lou’s Legacy. This is a filly, after all, who went off favored against the likes of Julie Shining. The wheel back on about two weeks’ rest is interesting for Racing Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, but she is better than these and gets the right set up. No. 3 Joke Sisi or No. 5 Gunesh could be the ones to blow things up odds wise if Scylla does no running.

Race 3 picks: 11-6-2

No. 11 Mindframe, a $600,000 Maryland-bred, ran off the screen at 11-to-10 on debut against 10 others on Florida Derby Day at Gulfstream Park. That is an incredibly impressive effort on such a big day, and clearly the word was out given the price against a nearly full field. This one — while Triple Crown nominated — is likely out of time for the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, but this is a potential future star.

Race 4 (Knicks Go Stakes) picks: 7-6-1

If either No. 1 Strong Quality or No. 6 Best Actor were in here separately, they’d be extremely tough to oppose. But the presence of both speedballs makes me try for the mild upset with No. 7 Kupuna, who can stay in touch with the leaders before getting the jump on the closers.

Race 5 (Twin Spires Turf Sprint Stakes) picks: 8-4-6

Talk about a mad dash for cash on the sod! Seventeen entered, but only 14 can go in this turf sprint. There is actually not a lot of front-end speed here, and even though No. 8 Mischief Magic closed from last to be runner-up in his stateside debut last out, I actually think he can set the pace here based on Brisnet pace ratings. If jockey Frankie Dettori gets aggressive then he’ll be tough to catch.

Race 6 (Derby City Distaff) picks: 7-10-1

Wish I had a clear sense of which of these will actually go off the longer price because that would be my pick. Even though she’s the morning-line favorite, I expect No. 7 Alva Starr to be longer than No. 10 Vahva. The former will look to sit and kick away from her primary adversary, and we’ll take a shot that her first move against these is best. No. 1 Three Witches could save ground and spice things up late behind the obvious pair.

Race 7 (Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes) picks: 3-10-6

I tried to beat No. 3 Chili Flag when she was favored against 10 others last out in a stakes at Gulfstream and paid the price. That was a super sharp effort, and 4-to-1 is a fair price to bet that she replicates it because if she does she’ll be tough to hold off as the winner. No. 7 Evvie Jets might be the one Chili Flag has to collar late, and it’s not impossible that she can get brave at a nice number.

Race 8 (Pat Day Mile) picks : 7-11-12

This is our best bet of Kentucky Derby week, as No. 7 Who Dey is too good a colt to pass up at 10-to-1 off that impressive runner-up finish in the Lafayette Stakes. He made the best middle move of his career in that race then stayed on with a strong closing kick that — while no match for the winner — portends well for improvement here. No. 11 Vlahos was awesome on debut and steps way up here but maybe he forgets to stop. No. 12 Nash has never been less than 2-to-1 in six career starts. Talent very clearly there but at a short price I’ll play against on top.

Race 9 (American Turf Stakes) picks: 5-6-7

Connections pointing for this race enjoyed seeing Jeff Ruby Steaks winner Endlessly opt for the Kentucky Derby, as he would have been a prohibitive favorite here. Instead, we get a super competitive race featuring Fierceness’ workmate Agate Road, who is likely to take money off that buzz. But 5-to-1 from the 14 hole is a no fly zone for me. No. 5 Legend of Time merits strong consideration by virtue of only the aforementioned Agate Road has run par for this group, and we know these connections can win with these types of horses.

Race 10 (Churchill Downs Stakes) picks: 4-11-2

Maybe a little price opportunity here with No. 4 Mr. Wireless, who perhaps found a home sprinting after cutting back in distance and dropping out of stakes company last out to run off the screen. The waters get deep here in Grade 1 company, but at 6-to-1 I’ll take my chances that what we saw last time was the beginning of a reimagined career sprinting. No. 11 Hoist the Gold returns to one-turn races, and he is the primary danger at a shorter price.

Race 11 (Old Forester Turf Classic) picks: 6-11-1

No. 6 I’m Very Busy looked like he was shot out of a cannon when winning the Muniz Memorial presented by Horse Racing Nation last out. I just don’t know who can run with him. These are the types of races trainer Chad Brown and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. seldom disappoint. No. 1 Integration is better than his last two suggest, but he catches a tough post against these. The form continues to darken, and we’ll catch this one at a price next time perhaps. No. 11 was second to stablemate Master of the Seas, who would be odds on in here, but just don’t think he’s as good as I’m Very Busy. Will need to play him in a straight Oaks-OldFo-Derby Pick 3, though, because then I’d have 11-11-11.

Race 12 (The Kentucky Derby) picks: 11-7-7

Jockey Ryusei Sakai aboard Kentucky Derby contender Forever Young of Japan Wednesday morning during a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 24, 2024 The horse is undefeated and worked six furlongs in 1:19:60.

If I had a dollar for every time I swore I’d never bet a UAE Derby horse in the Kentucky Derby, I wouldn’t have to bet to make rent. But those dollars never came even as the UAE Derby horses continue to do so. From 19 tries since 2000, no UAE Derby starter has finished in the superfecta. It’s a legit angle because it makes sense with the quick turnaround and long travel. But No. 11 Forever Young is different. This is the fastest horse to come from Dubai based on Ragozin Speed Figures, and his trainer has shipped to the U.S. to win Grade 1 races before. Maybe he’s not good enough. Maybe the ship is too much for him. But 8-to-1 on an undefeated colt with the second-fastest figures in a race for a barn that shows it can ship internationally is good enough for me. If No. 17 Fierceness runs back to his Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, or Florida Derby, it’s lights out. No one can beat a repeat of either of those races. No. 7 Honor Marie is my longshot key. He had an excuse in the Risen Star when his final workout did not go according to plan, and the Louisiana Derby showcased his talent while hinting at more to come.

Race 13 picks: 9-2-7

Speaking of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, No. 9 General Partner tried the big boys and finished a not-awful sixth after setting the pace ahead of Fierceness. Now he cuts back to seven furlongs and gets Lasix.

Race 14 picks: 3-1-6

What a week! Thanks for following along. Hopefully whatever happens here is the cherry on top of great wagering, or maybe helps you climb out of a hole. We’ll play for a mile upset with No. 3 Gun Party, who’s cutting back to a one-turn mile — a configuration I see as a tall order for No. 1 Dive Bomber to return off a layoff to an in-form Asmussen runner.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby Day betting tips from Horse Racing Nation's Ed DeRosa