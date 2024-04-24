Doncic helps Mavericks level play-off with Clippers

Doncic is a five-time NBA All-Star [Getty Images]

Luka Doncic scored 32 points to help the Dallas Mavericks level their first-round play-off series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After a 109-97 defeat on Sunday, when they trailed by as many as 29 points, the Mavericks rallied to claim a 96-93 victory in game two.

Doncic had nine assists, while Kyrie Irving added 23 points.

The series moves to Dallas for the third game of the best-of-seven series on Friday.

James Harden and Paul George each scored 22 points for the Clippers, while star player Kawhi Leonard returned from injury to score 15 points in 35 minutes.

The Clippers led 73-67 early in the fourth quarter, before the Mavericks scored 14 straight points.

Doncic added a three-pointer to open the advantage to 90-81 with 86 seconds remaining and Dallas were able to hold on from there.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves took a 2-0 lead in their play-off against the Phoenix Suns.

Jaden McDaniels scored a career-best 25 points, while Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points each as Minnesota won 105-93.

"Twenty-five points in a play-off game, there's nothing more I could ask for," McDaniels said.

The Indiana Pacers ended a 10-game post-season losing streak with a 125-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pascal Siakam recorded 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Pacers level their Eastern Conference play-off at 1-1.