Denver, Dallas mayors wager belt buckles over winner of NHL playoffs

DENVER (KDVR) — The second round of the Western Conference series between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars is officially on, and the respective city’s mayors are getting in on the action.

The Avs, who are third in the Western Conference, must defeat the Stars, first in the Western Conference, to advance to the Conference Finals.

In the meantime, Dallas’ Mayor Eric Johnson waged a friendly bet with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

On Wednesday morning ahead of the first game in the second round, Johnson tweeted at Johnston about the bet.

“What do you say, @MikeJohnstonCO, to a friendly wager on the @NHL @StanleyCup Playoffs Western Conference second-round? If the @Avalanche win, a Texas-style belt buckle is yours, on me. State YOUR wager and let’s go all in!” tweeted Johnson.

Around 10 minutes later, Johnston responded to the call.

“Game on! WHEN the @Avalanche beat the @DallasStars, you send me a Texas belt to add to my collection. If there are any surprises, you get one of my own Denver belt buckles. Deal?” tweeted Johnston.

Johnston also shared a photo of his belt buckle which resembles the city of Denver’s flag.

Following the first game of the series, it looks like Johnston may have a new belt to add to his collection. After the first game of Round 2, the Avalanche are up.

Miles Wood scored on a backhander 11:03 into overtime and the Avalanche, after trailing by three goals in the first period, beat the Stars 4-3.

Even better, the Avs pulled out the last-minute win on the Stars’ home ice. The next game is on Thursday, then the Avs head back to Denver for Game 3 on Saturday at Ball Arena.

While Avs Faithful hopes the Avalanche can bring home another shot at the Conference Finals, Denver’s mayor is hoping he can add a Texas-sized belt buckle to his collection.

