Darius Slay ready to recruit Chandler Jones after pass rusher request trade from Cardinals

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Darius Slay has a future in recruiting and hours after he helped the Eagles land Steven Nelson, Philadelphia’s top cornerback has his eyes locked on a pass rusher.

Chandler Jones reportedly wants out of Arizona, and Slay has already started keeping his eyes on the situation. The Eagles currently have two edge rushers approaching free agency, while Brandon Graham signed on for another year this past offseason.

Due $15.5 million in the final year of his deal, Jones is an All-Pro and has logged 49 sacks over a two-year period before a biceps injury derailed his 2020 season.

