Dallas Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott has a new number

FRISCO, Texas - Ezekiel Elliott is returning to the Dallas Cowboys, but his jersey will look a bit different from his first run with the team.

Elliott will wear number 15 instead of 21, which he wore throughout his Cowboys career.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Zeke wore 15 during the 2023 season with the New England Patriots. It is also the number he wore in college at Ohio State.

Backup quarterback Trey Lance, who used to wear 15, will shift to wearing 19 next season.

Dallas officially resigned Elliott to a one-year deal earlier this week.

This will be Elliott's ninth year in the NFL and his 8th with the Cowboys.