Crystal Palace vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham United's European hopes rest solely on their table finish, and David Moyes and Co. have another London derby up next when they visit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 10am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock ).

The Irons fought well versus Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the Europa League quarterfinals but could not overcome a first-leg deficit and now stare at eighth-place on the Premier League table, two points behind Newcastle and Manchester United.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs WEST HAM LIVE

Crystal Palace host West Ham, Newcastle, and Manchester United over the next four matchweeks, also meeting Fulham, Wolves, and Aston Villa. They'll help shape the top-seven fight directly, and points will be at a premium should any relegation competitor go on a hot run.

The Eagles are well back of the European fight, their 33 points eight clear of the bottom three and their six matches left are more than four of the six teams below them.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal focus, team news

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are finally healthy together, which is tremendous news for the whole attack including Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and others. Adam Wharton has been terrific in the midfield after adjusting to his new digs.

OUT: Chris Richards (knee), Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Odsonne Edouard (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)

West Ham focus, team news

Jarrod Bowen's health will linger over West Ham's fate, as the Irons sparkplug has been as key to their success as anyone perhaps even surpassing Lucas Paqueta. Injuries at the back and weariness from Thursday loom over their hopes for Sunday.

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), George Earthy (concussion) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (foot), Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock), Jarrod Bowen (lower back), Alphonse Areola (groin)