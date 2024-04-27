Cowgirls secure sweep on Senior Night over Concordia

Apr. 26—The Abilene Cowgirls received two outstanding pitching performances from freshman Hallie Johnson, and junior Brooklyn Haaga to sweep the Concordia Lady Panthers in a pair of games on Senior Night, Tuesday afternoon.

The Cowgirls allowed just one run in 14 innings in the pair of games. In game one, Abilene won 5-1 as Johnson pitched six scoreless innings in route to the victory. The Cowgirls then received a shoutout victory by Haaga in the second game as they won 5-0.

Game 1

Abilene 5, Concordia 1

The Cowgirls used a solid pitching performance from freshman Hallie Johnson to defeat Concordia 5-1. Johnson pitched seven scoreless innings, and struck out eight batters in the victory.

Abilene took an early two run lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Lady Panther error, and an RBI fly out by Maddie Murray.

Both team would be shut out until the Cowgirls would score two more runs to take a 4-0 lead at the end of five complete innings. After Johnson singled, and advanced on both an error, and a sacrifice bunt by Jordan Signer, she would score on a passed ball. Murray would then drive in her second run of the game by singling in Hannah Walter.

After scoring a single run in the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Panthers would surrender yet another run in the bottom of the inning when Walter would drive in the last run of the game for the 5-1 victory.

Johnson also would lead the Cowgirls with three hits in the game while Walter smacked two and drove in a run.

Kanbree Bryson and Taylin Needham also had hits for Abilene.

In the circle, Johnson allowed one run on five hits over seven innings. She walked two and struck out eight.

Scoring Summary:

CHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-5-3

AHS 2 0 0 0 2 1 X — 5-8-2

3B: Williams

RBI: Walter 1, Murray 2; Roush 1

HBP: Needham

WP: Hallie Johnson

LP: Flesher

Game 2

Abilene 5, Concordia 0

Abilene would score all five of their runs in the first two innings, to win 5-0. That would be all the support that junior Brooklyn Haaga would need as she allowed just three hits in the game while pitching a complete game shutout.

A lead off walk earned by Charlie Elliott would lead to the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning when Murray would single to drive in the run.

The Cowgirls would then score four runs on two hits, and also take advantage of an walk and an error in the bottom of the second inning. An error by the Lady Panthers would directly allow two runs to score to take a 3-0 lead, followed by a two RBI single by Hannah Walter to lead 5-0 which ended up being the final score.

Both Murray and Haaga would lead Abilene in the game with two hits a piece.

Walter drove in a pair of runs as did freshman center fielder Josie Keener. Bryson also singled for Abilene in the game.

In Haaga's complete game shutout victory, she allowed three hits, walking two and striking out six.

With the victories, the Cowgirls improved to 10-6 on the season. and were scheduled to play Beloit on Friday before heading to Chapman on Tuesday.

Scoring Summary:

CHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-2

AHS 1 4 0 0 0 0 X — 5-6-1

2B: Flesher

RBI: Walter 2, Murray 1, Keener 2

WP: Brooklyn Haaga

LP: Rousch