Coveted 4-star quarterback plans to visit Florida this weekend

Four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan’s father told 247Sports that they plan to visit Florida this upcoming weekend. The Gators are one of many trips lined up this spring, with stops set at Alabama, Ohio State and South Carolina next month. He has also seen Georgia, Georgia Tech and Stanford so far.

247Sports has the Snellville, Georgia, native as the 95th-best player overall and the ninth-best signal-caller, according to their composite rankings.

During his junior season, he threw for 3,392 yards and 32 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Lonergan also tacked on 645 yards rushing and seven more scores.

He is also a standout baseball player and plans to play on the diamond at his future school as well as the gridiron. 247Sports reported he touched 90 mph on the mound as a freshman.

His family is no stranger to big-time college football. His father Dan Lonergan was a quarterback in the 1980s for Penn State and backed up Todd Blackledge on the 1982 national championship team.

