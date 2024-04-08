Could the Chicago Bulls really lose Billy Donovan to Kentucky?

Could the Chicago Bulls end up needing to do a head coaching search this coming offseason? If you believe the whispers coming from fans of the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball program, they might.

The folks over at CBS Sports are suggesting that Chicago head coach Billy Donovan might defect back to the college ranks to helm UK after the departure of longtime Kentucky head coach John Calipari. That is the sort of plum gig that could conceivably pry the former two-time, back-to-back NCAA titlist from what has been a losing situation in Chicago for some time now.

Could the Bulls really lose Donovan to the Wildcats?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel took a closer look at the context of this situation on a recent clip they put together after news broke that Kentucky might have eyes for Donovan’s services after parting with Calipari.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their take.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire