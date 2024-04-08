Which player is the most likely to end up in the Hall of Fame on the Chicago Bulls’ roster?

Which player is the most likely to end up in the Hall of Fame on the Chicago Bulls‘ roster? This was a hypothetical question posed to all 30 teams in the NBA in a recent article by Bleacher Report league analyst Dan Favale in a recent article.

For the Bulls, the answer is a fairly straightforward one, given this player is already on the cusp of such an honor at this stage of his career. For Favale, the answer in Chicago is clearly DeMar DeRozan. “Six All-Star selections and three All-NBA nods leave DeRozan just short of the baseline ‘inarguable Hall of Famer’ criteria.”

“But the combination of both coupled with his longevity should erase any doubt,” he adds. “Ditto for his career numbers.”

The Chicago Bulls have held steady in the final Bleacher Report weekly NBA power ranking of the season https://t.co/yaSJ32eiHf pic.twitter.com/QnOpQM7QMK — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) April 8, 2024

Noting that DeRozan is currently in his sixth season averaging over 20 points and 5 assists per game, the B/R analyst reminds us that out of the 24 players “with as many or more of these campaigns, Stephon Marbury is the only one outside the Hall of Fame or not considered a lock to make it once he retires.”

“Include someone else from the Chicago Bulls roster at your own risk,” he adds, and when you look at the resumes of players like Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, and Alex Caruso, it’s hard to disagree.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire