Commanders CB Mike Sainristil was Matt Bowen’s favorite pick of the entire NFL draft

It’s hard to find anyone who will say a bad word about Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil.

The No. 50 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has drawn rave reviews from coaches, teammates, opponents and scouts. Legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban called Sainristil the best “pound for pound” player in the NFL draft.

Now you can add ESPN NFL analyst — and former NFL safety — Matt Bowen to that list.

When discussing the 2024 draft, analysts were asked about their favorite picks and most head-scratching picks. Bowen’s favorite pick was Washington taking Sainristil.

Cornerback Mike Sainristil to the Washington Commanders at No. 50. A nickel corner with a playmaking mentality, Sainristil was one of my favorite defensive backs to study. He led Michigan’s defense last season with six interceptions and seven pass breakups. Look for him to play a disruptive role as a rookie in Dan Quinn’s defensive system.

Sainristil spent the first three years of his college career playing wide receiver. He moved to defensive back in 2022 and immediately looked like a natural. Washington brass were impressed with how Sainristil ran the pass routes better than the wide receivers at Michigan’s pro day.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn’s defenses always rank near the top of the NFL in takeaways. Sainristil will be an ideal Day 1 starter for the Commanders in the slot.

