Nick Saban: Mike Sainristil may be best pound-for-pound player in the NFL draft

Everyone loves Mike Sainristil.

The new Washington Commanders cornerback was a star defender for the national champion Michigan Wolverines last season and was the No. 50 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Former Michigan coach — and current Chargers coach — Jim Harbaugh often talked about how special of a player and person Sainristil was.

After he was picked on Friday, former Alabama coach Nick Saban weighed in on the former Wolverine. Saban said he loved, loved Sainristil and he was perhaps the best pound-for-pound football player in the draft. Saban saw Sainristil up close in January’s College Football Playoff game, where the Wolverines came out on top.

Here’s the video:

"I LOVE… there's a difference between love and LOVE… I LOVE this guy. This guy may be the best football player pound-for-pound in the draft." – Nick Saban on Michigan CB Mike Sainristil, selected by the Commanders at No. 50 🏈🎙️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fzWiVQrvFY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2024

Saban knows defensive players. And going on record to be that effusive in his praise for Sainristil tells you all you need to know about who/what the Commanders will be getting here.

Many believe it will not take long for Sainristil to become the NFL’s top slot cornerback.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire