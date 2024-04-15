Colts sign Buckner to two-year extension

Apr. 15—INDIANAPOLIS — DeForest Buckner took in the Indiana Pacers' victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and obviously was in very good spirits one day ahead of the start of the Indianapolis Colts' offseason training.

"It was a beautiful day in Indy, the sun was shining and the Pacers got the W," Buckner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Who knows what tomorrow will bring!"

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle had good reason to anticipate the dawn.

The Colts announced Monday they have signed Buckner to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $46 million.

The move continues an offseason trend that has seen general manager Chris Ballard re-sign 11 in-house free agents. Buckner is the second to be extended with time remaining on his existing deal, joining linebacker Zaire Franklin — a fellow defensive captain.

"DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years," Ballard said in a team release. "As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team."

Ballard traded a first-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Buckner in 2020, and the 30-year-old has been nothing short of sensational since joining Indianapolis.

Despite facing constant double-teams and occasional triple-teams, he has recorded 281 tackles, 32.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, 16 pass deflections and 87 quarterback hits during four seasons with the Colts.

In 2023, Buckner was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time — and second with Indianapolis — after setting career highs with 81 tackles and seven pass deflections. He added eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits and scored his second career touchdown on a fumble return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener.

Buckner also was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2021. He was named an Associated Press first-team All=Pro during his first season with the Colts and was named to the second team in 2019.

The Hawaiian native was drafted by the 49ers with the seventh overall pick out of Oregon in 2016.

Buckner's return comes on the heels of a new three-year deal for Grover Stewart — his tag team partner on the interior of the defensive line — keeping the duo together for the foreseeable future.

"We are fortunate to have DeForest, and the caliber of man he is, representing our organization," Ballard said. "I'm excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension."