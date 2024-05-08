Coach Prime, CU Buffs pick up commitment from transfer portal linebacker

Johnny Chaney Jr.’s official visit with the Colorado Buffaloes must have gone quite well.

Only about six hours after posting a picture of himself alongside CU football head coach Deion Sanders, the Florida A&M transfer announced his commitment to the Buffs Wednesday afternoon.

Chaney is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker who played a critical role in helping the Rattlers win the Southwestern Athletic Conference crown this past season. Playing in all 13 games, the junior ranked second on the team with 73 total tackles, including 7.5 for a loss. The Orlando, Florida native also finished the year with a career-high three sacks and recorded at least 10 tackles in three games.

As a sophomore in 2022, he tallied 55 total tackles, four TFLs and 0.5 sacks.

Adding more depth at linebacker has been a priority for Sanders and his staff this offseason. Chaney and fellow incoming transfers Keaten Wade, Nikhil Webb Walker, Jaylen Wester and Nikhai Hill-Green join a Colorado linebacker room that returns LaVonta Bentley, Trevor Woods, Jeremiah Brown and Brendan Gant. The Buffs also have Kyeran Garcia coming to Boulder for his freshman season.

