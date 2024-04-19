CMU Star Trevor Baskin transfers to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The RMAC Basketball Player of the Year has announced that he will be taking his great talents across the mountains to play for Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes.

A native of Arvada, Colorado, this is certainly a dream come true for Baskin to get to play Division-1 basketball right here in Colorado.

Baskin led CMU in scoring this past season averaging 18.2 points per game.

We can’t wait to see Baskin ball with the Buffs.

