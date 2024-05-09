CMU Baseball grabs RMAC tournament win over Thunderwolves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s day one of the RMAC baseball tournament, and the hosts – the top overall seed – Colorado Mesa Mavericks are looking to become back-to-back RMAC tournament champions.

Well so far, so good.

Mesa got off to a 2-0 lead after one and kept in control throughout en route to a 5-3 win over the six-seed CSU Pueblo.

Three Mavs – Paul Schoenfeld, Christos Stefanos, and Jonathan Gonzalez – each had an RBI as Gonzalez went 3-for-4 at the plate.

CMU Junior pitcher Caleb Ruter improves his season record to 5-0 with 8 K’s and 2 earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

