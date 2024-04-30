Clinton's Fedderson takes second in number one singles at Clinton Invitational

Apr. 29—CLINTON — In a tough field of six teams on Saturday, the Clinton River Kings hosted their Clinton Invitational amidst the windy conditions.

Marion took first as an overall team with North Scott, Davenport Central, Camanche, Clinton and Maquoketa following. Camanche had 25 points and Clinton had 13.

In singles play the Kings were led by Jacob Fedderson who took second after back to back 8-0 sweeps to start off. He fell to North Scott's Lucas Persson 8-0 in the championship round.

Blake Haskell won his first singles match before dropping back to back losses to finish in fourth place in number two singles. Lucas Hilgendorf followed suit at number four singles, defeating Camanche's Tristan Smith in the first round but dropped his next two to take fourth.

Senior Mason Luckritz also got fourth place, losing the third place match to Camanche's Rylan Toppert 9-7.

In doubles play, the Kings were led by Fedderson and Haskell who played well, getting a third place finish with an 8-2 victory.

The Storm had a nice day to go along with Toppert's third place finish. Pierson White cruised to the championship match in number two singles but fell in the final match 8-4 to take second place. Tyler Hoershelmann did the same thing at number three singles, taking second place.

Cameron Dorsey came into number five singles as the one seed, earning a bye before winning back to back matches to take the lone first place for the Storm on the day.

In doubles the Storm earned another second place finish, this one from Bobby Evers and Tristan Smith who dropped a close one 8-5 in the championship round.

Finally the day was rounded out with a third place finish from Dorsey and Toppert who dominated the third place match 8-0.