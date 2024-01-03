Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will look to carry more momentum into the playoffs when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) in Week 18.

The Joe Flacco experience continues to reach new heights for the Browns, with the latest edition giving Cleveland a playoff spot following a win against the New York Jets. Cleveland has won four-in-a-row, and is constantly proving they aren't a team to take lightly when it comes to the postseason.

It was a season full of optimism, but it'll end in disappointment for Cincinnati after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention. The regular season finale won't mean much to the Bengals, other than spoiling another bonus for Flacco.

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) gets set to snap the ball in the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Bengals vs. Browns odds, moneyline, over/under

The Bengals are favorites to defeat the Browns, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Spread: Bengals (-6)

Moneyline: Bengals (-275); Browns (+220)

Over/under: 39

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: These are the most popular NFL future bets in 2023

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Cardinals vs. Seahawks | Ravens vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Bengals vs. Browns | Lions vs. Vikings | Packers vs. Bears | Colts vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Chiefs | Raiders vs. Broncos | Dolphins vs. Bills | Patriots vs. Jets | Saints vs. Falcons | Giants vs. Eagles | 49ers vs. Rams | Titans vs. Jaguars | Commanders vs. Cowboys

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 21, Browns 18

With Cleveland locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, it is expected to rest starters. The Bengals are eliminated from postseason contention. I’d personally steer clear here, but six seems like way too big of a line here.

Tyler Dragon: Bengals 24, Browns 20

The battle of Ohio has transformed into a battle of backups. The Browns are probably going to rest many of their starters and the Joe Burrow-less Bengals are eliminated from playoff contention. The Bengals will likely play inspired football as they hope to end their season on a positive note.

Safid Deen: Bengals 23, Browns 17

Not much to play for in the Battle of Ohio this week. Cleveland has locked up a playoff berth and might be in a firm position as the No. 5 seed no matter the outcome of the Dolphins-Bills game. The Browns should give Joe Flacco and Myles Garrett a break, and enjoy reaching the postseason without Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb.

Victoria Hernandez: Bengals 24, Browns 20

The Bengals have nothing to lose. The Browns have already clinched their playoff spot and might take this game easy to be ready for whoever awaits in the wildcard round.

Jordan Mendoza: Bengals 17, Browns 16

It'll be interesting to see how Cleveland approaches this game with the No. 5 spot pretty much locked. The belief is that most starters will sit out this game, meaning Jake Browning has a chance to end the season on a positive note for Cincinnati. The Bengals squeeze it out, securing another winning season.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

PIGSKIN PARLAYS: Here are the best parlay bets and odds for NFL games this week

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Game predictions, picks, odds