Joe Flacco can get this bonus if he can lead Browns to first Super Bowl win in 1-year deal

The Cleveland Browns have signed Joe Flacco for the remainder of the regular season, and he could earn a lot more money if he's able to lead the team to a deep playoff run.

Flacco hasn't looked back since the team signed him following the season-ending injury of Deshaun Watson and he made his first start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Despite losing to the Rams, Flacco had an impressive outing, and his stellar performance continued into last week, when he led Cleveland to a 31-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he completed 26-of-45 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Following the win, head coach Kevin Stefanski declared Flacco the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Now officially with the squad, here's a look at how much money the 16-year veteran could earn by the end of the playoffs:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How much money could Joe Flacco earn with the Browns?

Flacco could earn millions of dollars if Cleveland is the one hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.

A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the following breakdown of Flacco's possible incentives, with four regular-season games remaining, to USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon.

$75,000 for each regular-season win

$250,000 for winning a wild-card game

$500,000 for winning a divisional-round game

$1 million for winning the AFC championship

$2 million for winning Super Bowl 58

In total, Flacco could earn an extra $4.05 million if he can win his second career Super Bowl this season.

What did Joe Flacco have to say about his contract?

Flacco, 38, said he has enjoyed his time in Cleveland and wanted to stay with the organization, but he said he wasn't aware of the financial benefits he could have in staying with the team.

"I mean, listen, I'm not aware of any of that stuff," Flacco said. "I kind of leave it up to Joe (Linta), my agent, and he brushes over it with me real quick and I come up and sign it."

The possible playoff payouts don't sound out of the world though. Cleveland currently sits in the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoff standings, with a remaining schedule against the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: If Joe Flacco leads Browns to Super Bowl win, he can earn $4.05M