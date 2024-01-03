Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

Both the Atlanta Flacons (7-9) and New Orleans Saints (8-8) have an outside shot at making the playoffs, and they'll play for the possibility in a Week 18 duel.

Atlanta will hope to put its disappointing performance against the Chicago Bears behind them and try to make the playoffs by winning the division. The Falcons will need to go for the win and be the biggest Carolina Panthers fans when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the final seven.

Just when it looked like New Orleans was out of the fight, the Saints came up with a huge victory against Tampa Bay to keep its chances of the playoffs − and winning the NFC South − alive. The Saints will look to pick up a home win and hope for some help from the Panthers, or see the Seahawks and Packers tumble, making it an intriguing Sunday evening for both squads.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saints vs. Falcons odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Saints (-3)

Moneyline: Saints (-165); Falcons (+140)

Over/under: 42

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 25, Falcons 19

These are two teams that I’ve truly had a difficult time figuring out this season. They’re both flawed and inconsistent, but New Orleans has covered three of the last four games, so I think the Saints are the safer play here. Atlanta very well may be on the verge of making significant changes to its coaching staff.

Tyler Dragon: Saints 24, Falcons 20

The Saints need a win and the Bucs to lose to reach the playoffs. The latter is unlikely, but the Saints will rally at home against a disappointing Falcons club.

Safid Deen: Saints 24, Falcons 20

This game doesn’t matter with the Buccaneers needing a win on the road against the Panthers, the worst team in the NFL, to reach the playoffs. But New Orleans will win to keep hope alive if there’s a massive upset in Carolina.

Victoria Hernandez: Saints 24, Falcons 20

The NFC South was a less-than-stellar conference yet again this season. Shockingly, both the Saints and Falcons are still in playoff contention, even if it’s by a longshot. The Saints have home-field advantage and have a more capable quarterback in Derek Carr than either Taylor Heinicke or Desmond Ridder.

Jordan Mendoza: Saints 24, Falcons 19

Outside of the loss to the Rams, the New Orleans defense has stepped up big time in the past month to give the offense chances to shine. Going against an offense that has struggled all season, the Saints pick up the win, and they sit around to see if they'll be able to get into the playoffs.

