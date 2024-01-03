New York Jets at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

The New York Jets (6-10) and New England Patriots (4-12) don't have much to play for except pride and draft positioning, and they'll meet up in Week 18 to end the regular season.

The Jets defense became the latest squad to be picked apart by Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns, giving New York double-digit losses for the fourth straight season.

Could this be the final time we see Bill Belichick on the Patriots sideline? With speculation that this could be the soon-to-be Hall of Famer's last game in New England, Patriots fans will want to send off their coach with a victory.

Patriots vs. Jets odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Patriots (-2)

Moneyline: Patriots (-135); Jets (+115)

Over/under: 30.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Patriots 21, Jets 14

The Patriots have been marginally better with Bailey Zappe at quarterback; the issue has been turnovers. Expect Bill Belichick, who really doesn’t like the Jets organization, to drill ball security here. New York, meanwhile, has covered just one of its last nine games.

Tyler Dragon: Patriots 17, Jets 16

Will this be Bill Belichick’s last game as the Patriots head coach? It’s hard to imagine the Patriots without Belichick. With rumors swirling about Belichick’s future, anticipate the Patriots to play inspired. The Jets can’t wait to close the chapter on what’s been a nightmare season.

Safid Deen: Patriots 17, Jets 13

As much as a top-three draft pick should entice the Patriots to lose, there’s no way Bill Belichick is going to potentially finish his career in New England with a loss to the Jets.

Victoria Hernandez: Patriots 20, Jets 17

Both teams are eager to end this miserable season on a high note. As Lovie Smith showed us last year, no coach plays to lose for a draft pick. Nonetheless a coach with an ego like Bill Belichick’s. The six-time Super Bowl champ gets the job done at home even just to say he’s still a winner.

Jordan Mendoza: Patriots 16, Jets 13

Even though New England could finish with the worst record in the AFC, the offense has shown some signs of life in recent weeks, while the Jets are still a mystery every week. In front of the home crowd, Bill Belichick captures another win in possibly his last game in charge of the Patriots.

