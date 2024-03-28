Clemson vs. Arizona: Predictions, picks, odds for 2024 March Madness game

Sweet 16 basketball is here. After an exciting opening weekend, the regional semifinals begin Thursday and feature several exciting matchups between the 16 teams that remain.

The first clash of the round will see the No. 6 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats. It's the first time the two programs will face each other since December 2012.

Clemson is off to an excellent start in this year's tournament after snagging an at-large ACC bid. They've captured two decisive wins – 77-56 over No. 11 New Mexico and 72-64 over No. 3 Baylor – despite being betting underdogs in both games.

Arizona, Pac-12 regular-season champions and tournament runners-up, have also taken care of business in the first two rounds. The Wildcats beat No. 15 Long Beach State by 20 before taking down No. 7 Dayton by 10 points.

Here's what to know about Thursday's Sweet 16 opening matchup.

Clemson vs. Arizona predictions

Greenville News: Arizona 76, Clemson 72

Derrian Carter writes, "Opposed to New Mexico and Baylor who rely on 3-pointers, Arizona uses it to complement its inside scoring. Add in Clemson coming off an emotional victory to reach this stage, expect the Wildcats to take care of Clemson to end its memorable March Madness run."

Pickswise: Arizona to win, Clemson to cover

Nick Musial writes, "Ultimately, Arizona’s consistency from beyond the arc might be the deciding factor. The Wildcats boast KenPom’s 19th best 3-point scoring rate (37.3%) compared to Clemson’s 103rd-ranked mark (35.3%). However, I don’t believe this advantage is enough for Arizona to cover the current 7-point spread."

ESPN: Arizona hold significant edge in model

ESPN Analytics give Arizona a 79.3% chance to advance to the Elite Eight. The same model gives Clemson a 20.7% chance to pull off the upset.

Clemson vs. Arizona: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Arizona are favorites to defeat Clemson in Thursday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Wednesday.

Spread: Arizona (-7.5)

Moneyline: Arizona (-300); Clemson (+250)

Over/under: 151.5

How to watch Clemson vs. Arizona: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 28

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Where: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

