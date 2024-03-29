NCAA tournament Sweet 16 scores: Alabama, Clemson pull off upsets on Thursday

Final: Illinois 72, Iowa State 69
The Illini advance to play top-seeded UConn. Terrence Shannon continues his blazing-hot run in the tournament with 29 points and 5 rebounds.
The Sweet 16 has arrived with a loaded slate of matchups. Sure, the first weekend of the men's NCAA tournament was fairly chalky, with few major upsets, but that's left us with an array of juicy matchups as we get deeper into the tournament.
The second wave of the tourney began Thursday with the West and East regionals, and they did not disappoint. No. 4 Alabama and No. 6 Clemson both pulled off upsets, knocking out North Carolina and Arizona to shake up the West region. In the East region, top-seeded UConn flattened No. 5 San Diego State in a rematch of last year's national title game and No. 3 Illinois held on to beat No. 2 Iowa State.
Thursday, Mar. 28 (all times Eastern)
No. 6 Clemson 77, No. 2 Arizona 72
No. 1 UConn 82, No. 5 San Diego State 52
No. 4 Alabama 89, No. 1 North Carolina 87
No. 3 Illinois 72, No. 2 Iowa State 69
The first week of the NCAA tournament was all about the favorites.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
We finally got a couple of upsets on Sunday, while a near-upset produced the best game of the day at Stanford. And the title favorite did what it was supposed to.
Most of the women's brackets were already busted midway through the first day of games, too.
It’s officially Madness.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?
Are the Tar Heels still a 1 seed?
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
