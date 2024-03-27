Printable Sweet 16 bracket with day, times for 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA tournament enters one of its final chapters. And for those in the know, this is when March Madness really gets good: The majesty of the Sweet 16.

With memorable upsets already in the rearview, we take a look at the games that play out just before we get to the Elite 8. With eight games over two days taking place, it's tough to choose the best of the bunch.

No. 5 San Diego State gets a shot at redemption after losing to UConn in last year's final. A red-hot No. 4 Duke will try to prove it's the real deal against this year's most consistent team in No. 1 Houston.

That's just some of the action that will play out in the next crucial March Madness round.

Powerfully sweet: Reseeding the Sweet 16: March Madness power rankings of the teams left in NCAA Tournament

Printable Sweet 16 March Madness bracket: Day, Times

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sweet 16 bracket: Printable March Madness bracket with days, times