March Madness expert predictions: Our picks for men's Sweet 16 games

Can anyone beat UConn? The NCAA Tournament for men continues with Sweet 16 games starting at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Sure, there were plenty of upsets the first weekend of the tournament, but the favorites still turned in powerhouse performances. We see you No. 1 seeds, Connecticut and Purdue. If the Huskies breeze past No. 5 San Diego State, they'll get the winner of No. 2 Iowa State and No. 3 Illinois in the Elite Eight, which columnist Dan Wolken said could be one of the most exciting matchups of the tournament.

If you need the full tournament schedule and where to watch on TV, here it is. Here's where you can catch up on all of Friday's first-round action.

Sweet 16 games (all times ET):

EAST

Thursday, March 28 at TD Garden in Boston.

Dan Wolken: UConn

Paul Myerberg: UConn

Jordan Mendoza: UConn

Dan Wolken: Illinois

Paul Myerberg: Iowa State

Jordan Mendoza: Iowa State

WEST

Thursday, March 28 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

(2) Arizona (27-8) vs. (6) Clemson (23-11) | 7:09 p.m. | CBS

Dan Wolken: Arizona

Paul Myerberg: Arizona

Jordan Mendoza: Arizona

Dan Wolken: North Carolina

Paul Myerberg: North Carolina

Jordan Mendoza: Alabama

SOUTH

Friday, March 29 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Dan Wolken: Marquette

Paul Myerberg: Marquette

Jordan Mendoza: Marquette

(1) Houston (32-4) vs. (4) Duke (26-8) | 9:39 p.m. | CBS

Dan Wolken: Houston

Paul Myerberg: Duke

Jordan Mendoza: Houston

MIDWEST

Friday, March 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Dan Wolken: Purdue

Paul Myerberg: Purdue

Jordan Mendoza: Purdue

Dan Wolken: Creighton

Paul Myerberg: Creighton

Jordan Mendoza: Creighton

