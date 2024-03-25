March Madness expert predictions: Our picks for men's Sweet 16 games
Can anyone beat UConn? The NCAA Tournament for men continues with Sweet 16 games starting at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday.
Sure, there were plenty of upsets the first weekend of the tournament, but the favorites still turned in powerhouse performances. We see you No. 1 seeds, Connecticut and Purdue. If the Huskies breeze past No. 5 San Diego State, they'll get the winner of No. 2 Iowa State and No. 3 Illinois in the Elite Eight, which columnist Dan Wolken said could be one of the most exciting matchups of the tournament.
Here's the full tournament schedule and where to watch on TV.
Sweet 16 games (all times ET):
EAST
Thursday, March 28 at TD Garden in Boston.
(1) UConn (33-3) vs. (5) San Diego State (26-10) | 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Dan Wolken: UConn
Paul Myerberg: UConn
Jordan Mendoza: UConn
(2) Iowa State (29-7) vs. (3) Illinois (28-8) | 10:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Dan Wolken: Illinois
Paul Myerberg: Iowa State
Jordan Mendoza: Iowa State
WEST
Thursday, March 28 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
(2) Arizona (27-8) vs. (6) Clemson (23-11) | 7:09 p.m. | CBS
Dan Wolken: Arizona
Paul Myerberg: Arizona
Jordan Mendoza: Arizona
(1) North Carolina (29-7) vs. (4) Alabama (23-11) | 9:39 p.m. | CBS
Dan Wolken: North Carolina
Paul Myerberg: North Carolina
Jordan Mendoza: Alabama
SOUTH
Friday, March 29 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
(2) Marquette (27-9) vs. (11) NC State (24-14) | 7:09 p.m. | CBS
Dan Wolken: Marquette
Paul Myerberg: Marquette
Jordan Mendoza: Marquette
(1) Houston (32-4) vs. (4) Duke (26-8) | 9:39 p.m. | CBS
Dan Wolken: Houston
Paul Myerberg: Duke
Jordan Mendoza: Houston
MIDWEST
Friday, March 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
(1) Purdue (31-4) vs. (5) Gonzaga (27-7) | 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Dan Wolken: Purdue
Paul Myerberg: Purdue
Jordan Mendoza: Purdue
(2) Tennessee (26-8) vs. (3) Creighton (25-9) | 10:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Dan Wolken: Creighton
Paul Myerberg: Creighton
Jordan Mendoza: Creighton
